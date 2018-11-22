Will bring mega-corruption cases to logical end: NAB chief

National Accountability Bureau Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal said on Thursday that the mega corruption cases should be taken to their logical end on a priority basis.



A NAB notification informed that a session under the NAB chairman was held at the investigation agency’s headquarters. Chairman revaluated the performance of the federal institution.

The chairman stated that he staunchly believes in putting an end to corruption and they are striving for a corruption-free Pakistan.

Justice (retd) Iqbal decided that low-level cases will be forwarded to relevant anti-corruption institutions and action will be taken against those who have not completed inquiry within said time limit.

According to the statement NAB’s overall conviction rate is around 77 per cent.

In the past 12 months, 503 people were arrested, while complaints were received against 44,315 people.

On Wednesday, the chairman asserted that the watchdog has stepped up efforts to arrest proclaimed offenders and absconders and is investigating cases as per mega-corruption laws.