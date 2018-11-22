ECC gives approval to pay dues to families of deceased steel mills employees

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) gave approval for giving dues to the families of deceased employees of Pakistan Steel Mills on Thursday.



The ECC session headed by Finance Minister Asad Umar decided that approximately Rs6.60 billion will be paid to the families of the deceased employees.

This amount will be given under gratuity, provident and other funds to the relatives.

Sources told that the ECC postponed discussing the issue of gas loadshedding, while, the decision on provision of funds for ‘Ghurbat Mukao Programme’ will be taken up in the next cabinet session.