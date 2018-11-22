close
Fri Nov 23, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

Web Desk
November 22, 2018
Advertisement

Video: India to develop Kartarpur corridor till Pakistan border

World

Web Desk
Thu, Nov, 18

Share

India announced that it would develop the Kartarpur Sahib corridor from Dera Baba Nanak in Punjab’s Gurdaspur district till the gurdwara in Pakistan.

This was announced today by the Indian Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley at a press briefing in new Delhi.

The decision to build the corridor has been taken keeping in mind the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev in 2019.

Advertisement

Latest News

More From World