Video: India to develop Kartarpur corridor till Pakistan border

India announced that it would develop the Kartarpur Sahib corridor from Dera Baba Nanak in Punjab’s Gurdaspur district till the gurdwara in Pakistan.



This was announced today by the Indian Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley at a press briefing in new Delhi.

The decision to build the corridor has been taken keeping in mind the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev in 2019.