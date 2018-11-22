Mobile phones import rises by 6.2%

ISLAMABAD: The import of mobile phones into the country during first four months (Jul-Oct) of current fiscal year increased by 6.2 percent as compared to the import during same period of previous year.



During the period under review the import of mobile phones remained at $260.41 million against the import worth of $245.21 million during July-October 2017-18, a latest data released by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) said.

The overall import of telecom sector however witnessed a declining trend as it went down to $448.5 million during the period from $450.11 million in same period of previous year, posting a decline of 0.35 percent.

On year-on-year basis, the mobile phone import also surged by 11.84 percent to $61.2 million in October 2018 against the import worth of $54.71 million in same month of previous year.

The overall telecom sector import on year-on-year basis also posted an increase of 2.9 percent as it rose to $119.99 million in October 2018 from $116.6 million in same month of the preceding year.

It may be mentioned here that the overall import of goods into the country during July-October 2018-19 decreased by 0.1 percent to $19.04 billion against the imports worth $19.059 billion in same period of the year 2017-18. APP