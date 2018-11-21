I can only be a friend, not a mother: Kareena Kapoor on Sara and Ibrahim Ali Khan

Bollywood beauty queen Kareena Kapoor came forward on Wednesday shedding light on her family life and how she can only be a friend to her step-children and not a mother.



In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, the 38-year-old actor spoke about her relationship with her husband Saif Ali Khan’s children from his first marriage with Amrita Singh and how she can only fulfill her role as a friend and not a mother to Ibrahim and Sara Ali Khan.

"I can only hope and pray for the best for her. I have always said this to Saif, Sara and Ibrahim that I can only be their friend, I can never be their mother because they already have an amazing mother who’s brought them up spectacularly. I’m meant to be their friend. I love them dearly and whenever I am wanted or my advice needed, I’m there for both at any point in their life,” she stated.

Earlier, 25-year-old Sara had also opened up about her relationship with Kareena on Koffee with Karan saying that the Jab We Met starlet would always get surprised whenever she referred to her as ‘choti maa.’