Amitabh Bachchan helps farmers by paying off loans worth $500,000

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan is making headlines after he lent a helping hand to the farmers of Uttar Pradesh, burdened under heavy debts by paying off their loans.



The 76-year-old acting legend publicized the news on his blog, of him paying off the loans of the UP farmers that amounted to a total of $500,000.

“Gratitude leans across to the desire of removing some of the burdens that farmers continue to suffer from…” he began.

He went on to state: “It was Maharashtra first, when over 350 farmers loans were taken care of… now its UP and 1398 of them that had out standings of loans on banks has been done with an outlay of 4.05 crore… and the inner peace it generates when the desired is completed.”

Reports have also revealed that Big B has also picked out 70 farmers personally to a trip to Mumbai to collect their bank letters.