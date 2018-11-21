Main perk of being a star kid is access: Sara Ali Khan acknowledges nepotism in Bollywood

While nepotism has been a topic many have refused to acknowledge in the Bollywood industry, star child Sara Ali Khan is one of the few who have recognized it for its unfair perks.



During an interview with BBC’s Asian Network, the 25-year-old fresh face in Bollywood acknowledged the existence of nepotism in the industry and the advantages it has provided her.

“This has become a conversation back home recently more than it was,” she said. “I don’t think that I can run away from that. I think it will be hypocritical and wrong for me to say that it doesn’t exist,” she stated.

Moreover, she identified the incentive of access as the chief leverage point saying: “I think that the main perk of being a star kid is access; what it does is that it allows us to do a lot. I could go to Rohit Sir’s office and say that would you consider me for Simmba, that’s a privilege. So the access that my parents have worked so hard to enable me to have is not something that I can deny, or something that I can run away from,” adding that: “if you are not good, you are going to be asked to leave.”

She went on to say: “I do carry the burden of a little bit of pressure – I am done shooting for two films without anybody even seeing the first one, I am aware of the pressure that comes with, I am aware that it is going to be seen by many as an unearned opportunity and when that happens, the pressure is even greater.”

Sara’s debut film Kedarnath is all set to hit theaters on December 9, 2018.