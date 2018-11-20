Zero’s first song to release on Nov 23

Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan has revealed that Zero’s first song will be released on November 23 through Bauua Singh’s Twitter account.



To promote the movie Shahrukh has created a Twitter account for his character from the movie Bauua Singh.

The actor continuously interacts with his character on Twitter in witty banter as a way to promote his film.

King Khan clears up the rumors about movie’s first song releasing on 19 Nov through Bauua Singh’s Twitter handle announcing that film’s first song will be released on 23 November.

Bauua Singh wrote, “Mazboot kaam karne mein thoda time toh lagta hai dost! Aur kaun bola 19th Nov? Gaana humara hai toh hum bataayenge na. Kar li hai baat humne director se, 23rd Nov ko aayega! Tab tak pakad ke baitho...dil!”

The plot of the movie is about the journey of Bauua Singh- a dwarf on a lookout for a bride. Katrina plays the role of an actress, battling alcoholism while Anushka portrays a challenging character of a scientist with cerebral palsy, who sits in a chair all day long.

Directed by Aanand L Rai and produced by Gauri Khan the film is set to hit the theatres on December 21.