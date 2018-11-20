Bollywood celebs swoon over Ranveer and Deepika’s wedding pictures

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s wedding pictures are breaking the internet. Not only fans are crushing over them but some bollywood celebrities now want to get married after getting smitten by the pictures.



The couple looks really happy and in-love in the pictures which both the actors shared earlier today. Their smiling faces, on point attires and genuine happiness are melting the hearts of friends and fans.

Famed director Karan Johar commented on Ranveer’s picture writing, “Uff I want to get married!!!!!!”

Actress Sonakshi Sinha also commented, “Hayyyye!! Nazar na lage baba aur baby ko...bas ab meri kara do.”

Another Actress, Huma Qureshi wrote on her twitter handle that, “Masha Allah !! You both are making me want to get married like NOW @deepikapadukone is just glowing,”

“Finally we know the keemat of ek chutki sindoor,” commented choreographer and filmmaker Farah Khan.

Richa Chadha said, “My heart is melting” and Rakul Preet commented “Happy tears...god bless you both,”

Raveena Tandon spilled a little secret and wrote, “Touch wood ! Soo happy! letting you in a secret @RanveerOfficial ,on a long chatty flight with @deepikapadukone a couple of years ago,she said “Ranveer makes me feel I’m home “ I’ll never forget those words,and truly she looks like she’s Home.Godbless you both,”

The newlyweds’ fans are also sending best wishes from all over the world while praising the beauty of the pictures.