Lahore Qalandars picked a balanced team, says Shoaib Akhtar after PSL player draft

Former pacer Shoaib Akhtar said that Lahore Qalandars had managed to pick a balanced team for the coming Pakistan Super League (PSL) season.



In a video statement on Twitter, Akhtar hoped that Qalandars, who had finished last in the first three seasons, would come up with better performance in the fourth edition.



South African great AB de Villiers, Kiwi all-rounder Corey Anderson and West Indian all-rounder Carlos Brathwaite are their main international exports.