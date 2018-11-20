close
Tue Nov 20, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

Web Desk
November 20, 2018
Advertisement

Lahore Qalandars picked a balanced team, says Shoaib Akhtar after PSL player draft

Sports

Web Desk
Tue, Nov, 18

Share

Former pacer Shoaib Akhtar said that Lahore Qalandars had managed to pick a balanced team for the coming Pakistan Super League (PSL) season.

In a video statement on Twitter, Akhtar hoped that Qalandars, who had finished last in the first three seasons, would come up with better performance in the fourth edition. 

South African great AB de Villiers, Kiwi all-rounder Corey Anderson and West Indian all-rounder Carlos Brathwaite are their main international exports. 

Advertisement

Latest News

More From Sports