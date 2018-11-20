100 days of PTI govt: Shireen Mazari releases performance report of Human Rights Ministry

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari on Tuesday released performance report of her ministry.
The report consists of an overview of the ministry, legislation milestones in 100 days,International milestones, and the National Action Plan.
It also gives the detailed account of structure of the ministry, its offices across the country, inputs it receives from different sources, the legislation it recommends, and the research it undertakes.
