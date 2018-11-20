close
Tue Nov 20, 2018
Web Desk
November 20, 2018
Pakistan summons US diplomat to lodge protest over Trump tirade

Web Desk
Tue, Nov, 18

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office on Tuesday summoned US Charge  d'Affairs  Paul Jones  to lodge protest over President Donald Trump's latest tirade .

According to Geo News, the   Foreign Secretary handed over démarche to the American diplomat.

According to Foreign Office spokesman, Pakistan has lodged strong protest over President Trump's uncalled for and baseless allegations.

He said Pakistan expressed disappointment over Trump's recent tweets and said Islamabad played vital role in war against al-Qaede.  The foreign office said  such statements were unacceptable.

According to the spokesman, Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua  told the  Charge  d'Affairs that Pakistan paid a heavy price by participating in the war against terrorism and US on many occasion appreciated Islamabad's efforts in capturing al-Qaeda leadership.

She said Pakistan's efforts to eliminate  terrorism from the region were not hidden from anyone.

The secretary said Pakistan provided aerial, ground and sea routes during war in Afghanistan.

She said American statements and allegations can hurt such Pakistan efforts which it made to eliminate terrorism.

