Pakistan summons US diplomat to lodge protest over Trump tirade

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office on Tuesday summoned US Charge d'Affairs Paul Jones to lodge protest over President Donald Trump's latest tirade .

According to Geo News, the Foreign Secretary handed over démarche to the American diplomat.

According to Foreign Office spokesman, Pakistan has lodged strong protest over President Trump's uncalled for and baseless allegations.

He said Pakistan expressed disappointment over Trump's recent tweets and said Islamabad played vital role in war against al-Qaede. The foreign office said such statements were unacceptable.

According to the spokesman, Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua told the Charge d'Affairs that Pakistan paid a heavy price by participating in the war against terrorism and US on many occasion appreciated Islamabad's efforts in capturing al-Qaeda leadership.

She said Pakistan's efforts to eliminate terrorism from the region were not hidden from anyone.

The secretary said Pakistan provided aerial, ground and sea routes during war in Afghanistan.

She said American statements and allegations can hurt such Pakistan efforts which it made to eliminate terrorism.