PM Imran, Trump engage in war of words after tirade against Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan and US President Donald Trump engaged in war of words after Trump on Sunday defended his administration’s decision to stop hundreds of millions of dollars in military aid to Pakistan.



PM Imran strongly responded saying record needed to be put straight on Mr Trump's tirade against Pakistan:



1. No Pakistani was involved in 9/11 but Pak decided to participate in US War on Terror.

2. Pakistan suffered 75,000 casualties in this war & over $123 bn was lost to economy. US "aid" was a miniscule $20 bn.

3. Our tribal areas were devastated & millions of ppl uprooted from their homes. The war drastically impacted lives of ordinary Pakistanis.

4. Pak continues to provide free lines of ground & air communications(GLOCs/ALOCs).

Can Mr Trump name another ally that gave such sacrifices?, PM Imran questioned.

Shortly after Khan's series of tweets, Trump again took to Twitter saying Washington paid Pakistan billions of dollars and they never told us Osama Bin Laden was living there.

Trump tweeted, "Of course we should have captured Osama Bin Laden long before we did. I pointed him out in my book just BEFORE the attack on the World Trade Center. President Clinton famously missed his shot. We paid Pakistan Billions of Dollars & they never told us he was living there. Fools!"

Over this, Imran Khan said Trump’s false assertions add insult to the injury Pakistan has suffered in US WoT in terms of lives lost & destabilised & economic costs. He needs to be informed about historical facts.

"Pakistan has suffered enough fighting US's war. Now we will do what is best for our people & our interests," PM Imran added.