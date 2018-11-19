Suhmita Sen gets a sentimental birthday wish from rumored beau Rohman Shawl

Bollywood diva Sushmita Sen entered the 43rd year of her life with her rumored beau Rohman Shawl, being the first to wish her with an endearing picture that is giving fans major couple goals!



The 27-year-old model solidified the news of their togetherness with his sentimental and affectionate birthday post for his “jaan.”

Sharing a picture-perfect moment of the two with the sun setting in the romantic backdrop, Shawl had written: “Hey! Look who's birthday it is! Happy birthday my jaan. I know I am a man of few words so let me choose them wisely! The most important day of your life so let's make the most of it, may you have a wonderful year .... For amazing times ahead!#SS. Rohman added, "I Love You#forever."

The Main Hoon Na starlet will be celebrating her birthday alongside her mother Subhra Sen and her daughters Renee and Alisah in Dubai, as announced by her earlier on Instagram: “Time to fly! Heading to celebrate birthday with my Maa in Dubai!"









