close
Sat Nov 17, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
November 18, 2018
Advertisement

Photo of martyred SP Tahir Dawar's daughter in police uniform goes viral

Pakistan

Web Desk
Sun, Nov, 18

Share

KARACHI: The photo of Fatima, the minor daughter of Shaheed SP Tahir Khan Dawar, attired in police uniform has gone viral on social media.

Fatima, daughter of martyred SP Tahir Dawar- Courtesy Social Media

SP Tahir Dawar, who went missing from Islamabad on October 26, was martyred in Afghanistan's Nangarhar province earlier this week.

He was laid to rest in Peshawar late Thursday after Afghan officials handed over his mortal remains to a Pakistani delegation at the Torkham border.


Earlier, the photos of the Fatima holding the framed picture of her father and praying for her early recovery had also gone viral on social media.


Advertisement

Latest News

More From Pakistan