Photo of martyred SP Tahir Dawar's daughter in police uniform goes viral

KARACHI: The photo of Fatima, the minor daughter of Shaheed SP Tahir Khan Dawar, attired in police uniform has gone viral on social media.



SP Tahir Dawar, who went missing from Islamabad on October 26, was martyred in Afghanistan's Nangarhar province earlier this week.

He was laid to rest in Peshawar late Thursday after Afghan officials handed over his mortal remains to a Pakistani delegation at the Torkham border.





Earlier, the photos of the Fatima holding the framed picture of her father and praying for her early recovery had also gone viral on social media.



