Fawad says Rs1500 billion transferred to Balochistan in last 10 years

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry says that Rs1500 billion has been transferred to Balochistan in last 10 years.



The federal minister shared this news through his Twitter handle on Saturday stating that a total of Rs1500 billion has been transferred to Balochistan from federal kitty.

Tis amount does not include provincial taxes as informed by Minister of state for Revenue, he said.

He wrote, “Exact figure transffered to Balochistan as per @Hammad_Azhar in last ten years total 1500 B Rs or150,000 Crore Rs only from federal kitty, it does not include provincial taxes,ask them where this money gone aur Jamhoriat/Parliament ka waqar khatray mein per jata hai.”

Earlier this week, he told Senate that a whopping Rs42 trillion had been given to Balochistan for development projects.