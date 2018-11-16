CJP takes notice of 'misbehavior' of GB minister at airport

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar took notice of alleged misbehavior of Fida Hussain, Minister for Tourism Gilgit Baltistan with Arrival Incharge of Islamabad airport.



Taking notice of the matter, the apex court issued notice to both, Fida Hussain and Arrival Incharge to appear in Supreme Court Branch Registry Lahore for November 17, said a press release.

As per media reports, the incident took place over a Flight delay due to bad weather and the minister pushed the Arrival Incharge so hard that he stumbled.