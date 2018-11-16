Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif clicked at the Wagah border?

After recreation of the Wagah border for Salman Khan’s upcoming venture Bharat, filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar has shared a picture of Bollywood’s Dabangg Khan alongside Katrina Kaif at the famous site on Instagram on Thursday.



The director captioned the picture as:

“Journey of a man & nation together @Bharat_TheFilm @BeingSalmanKhan #KatrinaKaif @WhoSunilGrover @DishPatani.”

The photo has the duo standing with their backs facing the camera at the Wagah border gate. Salman is seen wearing a formal suit, while Katrina is clad in a red saree and dark blue shawl.



According to Indian media, the cast and crew of the film is currently in Chandigarh to shoot the remaining parts of the movie, after shooting it in Malta.

Bharat is an adaptation of South Korean film Ode To My Father. It stars Salman Khan as a circus artist as well as in five different look, spanning over 60 years.

Also starring Tabu, Disha Patani and Sunil Grover, the movie is slated to release on June 5, 2019.