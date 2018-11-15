Thu Nov 15, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
November 15, 2018
Advertisement

Pakistan recovers five abducted Iranian guards

Pakistan

Web Desk
Thu, Nov, 18

Share

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has recovered five abducted Iranian guards, Foreign Office Spokesman Dr Mohammad Faisal confirmed Thursday.

The spokesman shared the news on Twitter, saying "With concerted efforts of the Pakistani LEAs and armed forces, 5 abducted Iranian guards have been safely recovered."

He said the guards were in good health and being handed over to Iranian authorities.

"Concerted efforts under vigilance of the military leadership are on, to recover the other guards," the spokesman added.


Advertisement

Latest News

More From Pakistan