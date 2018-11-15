Pakistan recovers five abducted Iranian guards

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has recovered five abducted Iranian guards, Foreign Office Spokesman Dr Mohammad Faisal confirmed Thursday.



The spokesman shared the news on Twitter, saying "With concerted efforts of the Pakistani LEAs and armed forces, 5 abducted Iranian guards have been safely recovered."

He said the guards were in good health and being handed over to Iranian authorities.

"Concerted efforts under vigilance of the military leadership are on, to recover the other guards," the spokesman added.



