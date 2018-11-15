Love beyond borders: American woman in Pakistan to marry 21-year-old lover from Sialkot

In a rare incident, an American woman has travelled all the way to Pakistan to marry a 21-year-old man belonging to Sialkot.



Helena decided to tie the knot with Kashif who she met on social media, a local newspaper reported.

According to reports, Helena is also set to convert to Islam before exchanging her vows with Kashif.

As informed by the soon-to-be groom, preparations for the wedding ceremony have been done. He further said that his relatives are all ready to witness his special union with Helena.

There have been incidences earlier where a Canadian and an American woman came all the way to Pakistan to marry their online lovers from this part of the world.

In April, an Indian woman who came to Pakistan to attend the traditional Besakhi festival married a Pakistani man and embraced Islam.

