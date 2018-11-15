Wed Nov 14, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
November 15, 2018
Six injured labourers of factory's boiler explosion succumbed to wounds

KARACHI: Six of seven labourers, who were injured after boiler of a factory exploded, succumbed to their wounds at the Civil Hospital Karachi late on Wednesday.

The sad incident had occurred inside the factory located at Manzil Pump area in Landhi. At least seven  labourers had consequently received the bun injuries and  were immediately  rushed to Civil Hospital Karachi where six of them succumbed to their wounds on Wednesday night.

According to SSP Malir Irfan Bahadur, the investigation has been launched into the incident. He added that according to initial investigations, the explosion occurred because of an increase in gas pressure in one of the furnaces located in the factory.

The deceased were identified as  Amir, Saleem, Shadman,Imran Khalid and Inayat.

