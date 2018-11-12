Karachi faces another power outage

KARACHI: Karachiites went through another massive power outage as several parts of the port city plunged into darkness in wee hours on Monday after power supply was suspended in the areas owing to tripping of transmission lines.

As per details, several parts of Karachi plunged into darkness early on Monday as power supply was suspended in the areas.

According to details, old city areas were mostly affected along with other parts of the port city, including North Karachi, Nagan Chawrangi, FB Area, Liaquatabad, North Nazimabad, Paposh, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Guslistan-e-Johar, Malir, Shah Faisal Colony Defence Phase-II, Clinfton, Mehmoodabad, PECHS Society, Saddar.

Students and other citizens have to face severe distress due to this breakdown in electricity supply.



Meanwhile, K-electric spokesperson said that supply to the power utility from national grid is currently restricted due to technical reasons.



The spokesperson said that the KE is in contact with concerned authorities to bring power situation in the city back to routine.

The statement added that due to tripping of transmission lines is the main cause of power outage.