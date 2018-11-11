Two minors die of food poisoning after dining at Karachi restaurant

KARACHI: Two minors died of food poisoning this afternoon while their mother was under treatment at South City Hospital in Karachi, police said



The deceased children were identified as one-and-a-half-year-old Ahmed and five-year-old Muhammad.

They reportedly had dinner at a famous restaurant at Zamzama and sweets at sweets at Chunky Monkey IV last night.

According to the South police, both the spots have been sealed for forensic investigations.

According to SSP South, the mother is out of danger.

Meanwhile, a team of Sindh Food Authority has visited the restaurant to collect food samples.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has also asked for a report about the death of two children.