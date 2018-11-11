FIA arrests man in Gujrat for blackmailing wife by using her videos

GUJRANWALA :A man who blackmailed a woman using her videos turned out to be her husband after the Cyber Crime Wing of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested him a raid, Geo News reported.



Without sharing names of couple , an Assistant Director of the agency told media that the incident took place in Gujrat district of Punjab.

He said the man had befriended a Pakistani origin girl based in Saudi Arabia through social media.

The couple got married without informing their parents after the women arrived in Pakistan.

Following the marriage, according to the FIA, the husband made videos of his wife and started threatening her by telephone.

The man used to impersonate as an anonymous person threatening his wife that he would upload the pictures if his demands were not met.

After losing tens of thousands of rupees, the woman informed her family who approached the FIA.

The Assistant Director said the man was arrested in an FIA raid and was identified as the husband of the victim.

The FIA has also recovered a video of his wife from his mobile phone.