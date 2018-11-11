Maulana Tariq Jameel has an exemplary role in my life: State Minister Shehryar Afridi

ISLAMABAD: State Minister for Interior Shehryar Afridi on Sunday shared a picture with Maulana Tariq Jaeeml on Twitter, eulogizing the cleric associated with the Tableeghi Jamaat for his exemplary role in his life.

The state minister said "I was taught since childhood that nothing can save you but knowledge and respect for elders. Ones mind is educated and heart comforted after meeting with Tariq Jameel Sahib.

Maulana Sahib's role in my life is exemplary, whatever I am today is because of Allah's grace, prayers of my parents and learning from his sermons," Mr Afridi wrote in Urdu.