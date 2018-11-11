Sun Nov 11, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
November 11, 2018
Maulana Tariq Jameel has an exemplary role in my life: State Minister Shehryar Afridi

Pakistan

Web Desk
Sun, Nov, 18

ISLAMABAD: State Minister for Interior Shehryar Afridi on Sunday shared a picture with Maulana Tariq Jaeeml on Twitter, eulogizing the cleric associated with the Tableeghi Jamaat for his exemplary role in his life.

The state minister said "I was taught since childhood that nothing can save you but knowledge and respect for elders. Ones mind is educated and heart  comforted after meeting with Tariq Jameel Sahib.

Maulana Sahib's role in my life is exemplary, whatever I am today is  because of Allah's grace, prayers of my parents and learning from his  sermons," Mr Afridi wrote in Urdu. 

