Ayyan Ali challenges her non-bailable arrest warrants

RAWALPINDI: The lawyers of model Ayyan Ali on Saturday challenged the non-bailable arrest warrants issued against her by the Customs Court in a currency smuggling case.



During the course of proceedings, Ayyan's lawyers pleaded that the warrants were issued despite the fact that her requests for sick leaves supported by medical certificates were submitted.

They also requested the court to exempt her from appearing for the hearing on medical ground.

The lawyers assured the court that Ayyan Ali would appear before the court.

The court accepted their arguments and notified the Customs team over the matter.

The hearing of the case was then adjourned till December 8.

On March 14, 2015, Ayyan Ali was arrested at the Benazir Bhutto International Airport while boarding a flight to the United Arab Emirates carrying $506,800.