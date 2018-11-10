Video exposes rift between Punjab governor, CM?

LAHORE: A viral video of a meeting between PTI leader Jehangir Khan Tareen and PML-Q leader has raised questions about a potential rift between Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and Governor Chaudhry Sarwar in Punjab.



The video, which surfaced on Saturday, shows a meeting between Tareen, Punjab Minister for Mines and Minerals Hafiz Ammar Yasir, and PML-Q leaders Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and Federal Minister for Housing Tariq Bashir Cheema.

Cheema has been filed telling Tareen, "Sir, control Sarwar! He will not let your chief minister stay."

Responding to comments, Punjab Information Minister Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan said the video and Cheema's words were being taken "out of context".

"The centre of power according to the law and Constitution is Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and the chief minister's secretariat. A hundred per cent of ministers stand with the chief minister and are working under his leadership," he said.

"There are apprehensions and reservations which were being conveyed to the leadership, which is what Tariq Cheema was doing during the meeting," said Chohan, adding that needless hype should not be created around the statement.

He said that Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and other allies of the PTI were working with his party and Chief Minister Buzdar.

"There are differences in politics which are minor issues. Cheema was speaking on this [differences] which is not a big deal. This doesn't mean that the chief minister is weak," he said.