PM Imran lays foundation of shelter for homeless in Lahore

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday laid the foundation stone of a shelter project in Lahore for the down-and-out segments of society who spend nights on the streets under the open sky.

After the event, the prime minister said in a Tweet: “Today I laid the foundation for 1st of 5 shelters for the homeless in Lahore & one in Pindi to be followed by shelters in other cities. We are committed to building a social net for our poor citizens so everyone has a shelter over his/her head & access to health & education”.

During the foundation-laying ceremony, premier Imran said in his address that a number of homeless people usually spend nights on footpaths or other places without roof over their heads in different areas of Lahore city including Daata Darbar, Railways Station, Ichra and Chauburji.

There were varying estimates about the number of the shelterless people in Lahore.

These people also require the basic needs of life including availability of facilities like washing clothes and staying safe at night, besides accessibility to the first aid, PM office media wing in a press release said.

The project would address certain issues like restoration of self-respect of the shelterless people, meeting their requirements at these abodes, reducing the risks besides, expanding periphery of the social responsibilities of the state and citizens.

The building would be based upon state of the art design with simplicity to improve its utility, besides availability of separate facilities to ensure best usage of the place.

It will also include construction of multi-purpose halls for imparting training and holding of public awareness programmes on vital social objectives.