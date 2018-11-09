Girl behind acid attack of mother, sister detained in Quetta

QUETTA: A girl and two of her accomplices were detained on Friday for an acid attack on her mother and elder sister.



According to a report by Geo citing police, the mother and sister of the girl, -identified as Irum, had been subject to an acid attack by two anonymous men on October 26 at Quetta’s Barori Road.

It was revealed further that the two had been moved to Bolan Medical Complex to get treated for their burns.

Upon a thorough probe into the case, authorities were able to take into custody a suspect identified as Aijaz after tracing his mobile phone data.

The nabbed suspect had further confessed to details to the police about the motives behind the attack saying Irum’s family had wanted Aijaz and her elder sister Kiran to get married while him and Irum had been romantically involved and wanted to get hitched.

According to the suspect, Irum had threatened him to proceed with the act, if not, she would take her own life.

Moreover, police revealed that the acid attack was conducted on Irum’s sister and mother by Aijaz with the help of his friend Abdullah from Nushki who has also been held by authorities.

As of now, the three detained suspects are undergoing interrogation by the police.