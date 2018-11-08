Zardari says PTI govt failed to provide any relief to masses

KHAIRPUR: Former president and Pakistan People's Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari has said that the government has struck an NRO with those who used derogatory language and leveled allegations.



Talking to media in Khairpur on Thursday, Zardari, "A few days back, the government has struck an NRO with clerics who used foul language."

Zardari said they--PTI leaders-- always take U-turn, let's see what happen next.

The former president said the incumbent government had not provided any relief to the common men as prices of almost everything had doubled.

"Manzoor Wassan has dreamed PTI government won't complete its tenure," he said.

Commenting over approaching International Monetary Fund for loans, Zardari said IMF should not be approached instead we should strengthen our markets.