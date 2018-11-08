Thu November 08, 2018
How angry is PM Khan?
What we borrowed and what we built
New Zealand beat Pakistan by 47 runs
Asia Bibi flies out of Pakistan?
Fazl-ul-Rehman announces 'Namoos-e-Risalat Million March' in Karachi on Thursday
Billion Tree Tsunami: Audit finds Rs247.6m financial irregularities in Forest Dept
Resolution in NA to declare Nov 9 as holiday opposed
China to park $2 bn in reserves and triple its imports from Pakistan
Pakistan Army captain martyred in Mohmand
Agreement gives immunity to TLP leadership’s dangerous remarks

November 8, 2018

Zardari says PTI govt failed to provide any relief to masses

KHAIRPUR: Former president and Pakistan People's Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari has said that the government has struck an NRO with those who used derogatory language and leveled allegations.

Talking to media in Khairpur on Thursday, Zardari, "A few days back, the government has struck an NRO with clerics who used foul language."

Zardari said they--PTI leaders-- always take U-turn, let's see what happen next.

The former president said the incumbent government had not provided any relief to the common men as prices of almost everything had doubled.

"Manzoor Wassan has dreamed PTI government won't complete its tenure," he said.

Commenting over approaching International Monetary Fund for loans, Zardari said IMF should not be approached instead we should strengthen our markets.

