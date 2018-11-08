Thu November 08, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
November 8, 2018

Thugs of Hindostan becomes the talk of town but for all the wrong reasons

The sweeping hype of Bollywood’s latest film Thugs of Hindostan had movie buffs counting days till its release and after finally hitting theaters it has become the talk of town but for all the wrong reasons.

The Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan starrer was unveiled on Diwali and was anticipated to go big at the box office. But what followed after its release was a plethora of memes on social media ridiculing the movie.

With most of the audience expressing their regret at the film trying too hard to bear a resemblance to Johnny Depp’s Pirates of the Caribbean, most of them found hilarity in the ‘pitiable’ quality of visual effects.

Here are some of our favorite responses:


