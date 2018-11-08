Virat Kohli attempts to pacify fuming online users after 'leave India' comment

After creating social media upheaval with his comments, Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli on Thursday made an attempt at lightening the mood saying he respects ‘freedom of choice.’



The right-handed batsman had come under fire earlier for telling a cricket enthusiast to leave the country for being critical of his batting.

Responding to the backlash, the cricket champ turned to Twitter saying: “I guess trolling isn't for me guys, I'll stick to getting trolled!”

He had gone on to clarify his stance: “I spoke about how "these Indians" was mentioned in the comment and that's all. I’m all for freedom of choice.”

Ending the statement on a cheery mode in an attempt to maintain the peace during Diwali season, Kohli stated: “Keep it light guys and enjoy the festive season. Love and peace to all.”

Earlier on Wednesday, during the promotion of his newly-launched mobile application, -‘Virat Kohli Official App’, where he was responding to fans’ opinions of him, one of them had termed his batting ‘overrated’.

“Over-rated batsman and personally I see nothing special in his batting. I enjoy watching English and Australian batsmen more than these Indians,” the fan had stated.

Responding to the criticism Kohli said: “Okay, I don’t think you should live in India then… you should go and live somewhere else, no? Why are you living in our country and loving other countries? I don’t mind you not liking me but I don’t think you should live in our country and like other things. Get your priorities right.”