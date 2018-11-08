Mass shootings in the United States in the past 10 years

Washington:-In the latest mass shooting in the United States, a gunman killed 12 people Thursday in a California music bar packed with college students.



Here is a recap of some of the other most deadly shootings in the country in the past 10 years.

- Las Vegas: 58 dead -

On October 1, 2017 a heavily armed "lone wolf" gunman opens fire from a 32-floor hotel room on an open-air concert on the Las Vegas Strip.

He kills 58 people before turning the gun on himself. Around 500 are wounded.

The Islamic State (IS) group claims the 64-year-old is one of its "soldiers" but the FBI says it finds no such connection.

- Florida club: 49 killed -

A 29-year-old gunman opens fire inside a gay nightclub in the Florida city of Orlando on June 12, 2016 and kills 49 people.

The shooter, who pledged allegiance to the IS group in a 911 call during the attack, is killed in a shootout when police storm the building.

- Sandy Hook: 27 killed -

A 20-year-old man kills his mother in Newtown, Connecticut, in December 2012 before blasting his way into Sandy Hook Elementary School and shooting dead 20 six- and seven-year-old children and six adults.

He commits suicide.

- Texas church: 26 dead -

A gunman opens fire with an assault rifle during a Sunday morning church service in the rural Texan community of Sutherland Springs on November 5, 2017, killing 26 people and wounding 20.

The gunman, aged 26, is found dead in his vehicle.

- Florida school: 17 dead -

A former student opens fire at a high school in Parkland, Florida, on February 14, 2018, killing 15 people on the premises with two dying in hospital.

A 19-year-old who had been expelled for disciplinary reasons is arrested.

- California office party: 14 dead -

A newlywed radicalized Muslim couple storm a Christmas office party at a social services center in San Bernardino, California on December 2, 2015 and gun down 14 people, wounding 22 others. They are shot dead by police.

- Fort Hood military base: 13 dead -

On November 5, 2009 a US army psychiatrist opens fire at his military base in Killeen, Texas, killing 13 people and wounding 42, before being overpowered by police.

- New York immigrant center: 13 dead -

A Vietnamese immigrant shoots dead 13 people at a civic center in the city of Binghamton, New York on April 3, 2009, before killing himself.

- Navy Yard: 12 dead -

A former serviceman shoots randomly at workers at the Washington Navy Yard, a military compound in southeast Washington, on September 16, 2013, killing 12 people before he is shot dead by officers.

- Colorado cinema: 12 dead -

A young man wearing body armor storms a cinema showing a late-night premiere of a Batman film in Aurora, Colorado on July 20 2012, opening fire and releasing tear gas. Twelve people are killed and 70 wounded. He is sentenced to life in prison.

- Synagogue: 11 dead -

A gunman opens fire at the Tree of Life synagogue in the northeastern city of Pittsburgh on October 27, 2018, killing 11 people before being taken into custody.

He reportedly yelled "All Jews must die!" during the attack.

- High school: 10 dead -

A 17-year-old student bursts into a classroom and opens fire at the Santa Fe High School, near Houston, on May 18, 2008, killing 10 people.

The Grade 11 student, who uses a shotgun and revolver legally owned by his father, is taken into custody on murder charges.

- Alabama: 10 dead -

On March 10, 2009 a heavily armed gunman goes on a shooting spree in three towns in southern Alabama, mowing down 10 people including his mother and grandmother.

The 28-year-old turns a gun on himself after being cornered by police.