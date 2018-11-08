Thu November 08, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
How angry is PM Khan?

How angry is PM Khan?
What we borrowed and what we built

What we borrowed and what we built
New Zealand beat Pakistan by 47 runs

New Zealand beat Pakistan by 47 runs
Asia Bibi flies out of Pakistan?

Asia Bibi flies out of Pakistan?
Fazl-ul-Rehman announces 'Namoos-e-Risalat Million March' in Karachi on Thursday

Fazl-ul-Rehman announces 'Namoos-e-Risalat Million March' in Karachi on Thursday
Billion Tree Tsunami: Audit finds Rs247.6m financial irregularities in Forest Dept

Billion Tree Tsunami: Audit finds Rs247.6m financial irregularities in Forest Dept
Resolution in NA to declare Nov 9 as holiday opposed

Resolution in NA to declare Nov 9 as holiday opposed
China to park $2 bn in reserves and triple its imports from Pakistan

China to park $2 bn in reserves and triple its imports from Pakistan
Pakistan Army captain martyred in Mohmand

Pakistan Army captain martyred in Mohmand
Agreement gives immunity to TLP leadership’s dangerous remarks

Agreement gives immunity to TLP leadership’s dangerous remarks

Business

REUTERS
November 8, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Indonesia to ratify Pakistan trade deal to protect palm oil exports

JAKARTA: The Indonesian government will push ahead and ratify a trade deal with Pakistan to protect $1.5 billion in annual palm oil exports to the South Asia nation, a cabinet minister said.

Indonesia is the world’s biggest palm oil producer and although it is the dominant exporter to Pakistan, it has been losing market share to the world’s number two producer, Malaysia, according to Abdul Rasheed JanMohammed, chairman of Pakistan Edible Oil Refiners Association.

Indonesia’s Coordinating Minister of Economics Affairs Darmin Nasution said in a statement late on Wednesday that the preferential trade agreement (PTA) with Pakistan will be ratified by the president, without parliamentary approval.

If Indonesia does not ratify the deal soon, “Pakistan will terminate the PTA, making Indonesia lose its crude palm oil market worth $1.46 billion”, the statement said. Malaysia could then grab that market share, it said.

Pakistan is expected to buy 70 percent of its crude palm oil from Indonesia this year, down from 80 percent in the past two years, Jan Mohammed said at an industry conference in Indonesia last week. Malaysia has picked up market share in Pakistan, he said.

In 2017, Indonesia booked a $2.15 billion overall trade surplus with Pakistan, with total two-way trade of $2.63 billion.

Indonesia is also set to ratify six other deals that have been stalled in parliament for several years without explanation, the statement said.

Indonesia will sign a comprehensive economic partnership agreement with Australia before the end of this year, after leaders of both countries concluded talks on ways to boost trade and investment in areas ranging from cars to cattle.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Business

How to secure bank accounts from being hacked!

How to secure bank accounts from being hacked!
ECC maintains wheat support price at Rs1300/40kg

ECC maintains wheat support price at Rs1300/40kg
IMF team in Pakistan for talks on bailout

IMF team in Pakistan for talks on bailout
NBP says it is safe from recent cyber attacks

NBP says it is safe from recent cyber attacks
Load More load more

Spotlight

#PopVsRock brings Strings and Ali Azmat in music combat

#PopVsRock brings Strings and Ali Azmat in music combat
Sarfraz Ahmed slams Ross Taylor for 'disgraceful' throwing gesture

Sarfraz Ahmed slams Ross Taylor for 'disgraceful' throwing gesture
Sonali Bendre's 'unconventional' Diwali in New York

Sonali Bendre's 'unconventional' Diwali in New York

Dating apps use artificial intelligence to help search for love

Dating apps use artificial intelligence to help search for love

Photos & Videos

Ranveer, Deepika invite Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Farah Khan to their wedding

Ranveer, Deepika invite Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Farah Khan to their wedding
Alia Bhatt might have found ‘the one’ in Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt might have found ‘the one’ in Ranbir Kapoor
Sonali Bendre's 'unconventional' Diwali in New York

Sonali Bendre's 'unconventional' Diwali in New York

Jacqueline Fernandez to essay the role of famed Indian cyclist in her next: report

Jacqueline Fernandez to essay the role of famed Indian cyclist in her next: report