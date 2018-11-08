Thu November 08, 2018
Pakistan

APP
November 8, 2018

SC seeks section wise reply from AGs on bill drafted for slums

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Thursday directed all four Advocate Generals to submit section wise reply on the bill, drafted by Law and Justice Commission in connection with lack of amenities for residents of Katchi Abadies (slums).

A two-member bench, headed by Justice Ijazul Ahsan also directed the Sindh and Punjab governments to submit their reports on conditions of slums in their areas within two weeks.

During course of proceedings, Justice Ijaz expressed annoyance over non-submission of reports by the Punjab and Sindh governments.

The Additional Attorney General informed the bench that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Balochistan have submitted the reports in compliance with court orders.

"We have sought a report regarding Katchi Abadis from across Pakistan, not only from KP or Balochistan, Justice ijaz remarked.

To this, Advocate General Sindh sought more time to submit the reports before the bench.

Meanwhile, Bilal Minto, amicus curiae in the case, assisted the bench and said that court should summon section wise reply on the bill, drafted by Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan.

Subsequently, the bench while directing advocate generals to submit section wise reply adjourned further hearing for two weeks.

The court also directed that the bill should be submitted before the prime minister for necessary process.

Moreover, the court said that it should be informed about the recommendations proposed by the prime minister’s committee on low-income groups and adjourned the case for fortnight.

