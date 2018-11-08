Pakistan, China sign treaty on transfer of sentenced persons

BEIJING: Pakistan and China signed a treaty on transfer of sentenced persons here in the Beijing, providing legal grounds for further cooperation in the transfer of sentenced persons.



The treaty was inked by Chinese Minister of Justice Fu Zhenghua, and Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, on behalf of their own countries during Prime Minister Imran Khan’s official visit to China, China Daily reported on Thursday.

It provides that sentenced persons having difficulties in language, habits, religions, and visits will be allowed to return to their own country to finish their prison term.

It will come into effect after the two countries' legislative body's give their approval.

To date, China has signed bilateral treaties of this kind with 15 countries including Ukraine, Russia, Spain, and Portugal.