Thu November 08, 2018
How angry is PM Khan?

What we borrowed and what we built

New Zealand beat Pakistan by 47 runs

Asia Bibi flies out of Pakistan?

Fazl-ul-Rehman announces 'Namoos-e-Risalat Million March' in Karachi on Thursday

Billion Tree Tsunami: Audit finds Rs247.6m financial irregularities in Forest Dept

Resolution in NA to declare Nov 9 as holiday opposed

China to park $2 bn in reserves and triple its imports from Pakistan

Pakistan Army captain martyred in Mohmand

Agreement gives immunity to TLP leadership's dangerous remarks

Pakistan

Web Desk
November 8, 2018

Shahid Afridi condemns Sindh govt's decision to close schools on Iqbal Day

Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi condemned on Thursday, the Sindh government’s earlier decision of closing educational institutions upon the birth anniversary of Allama Iqbal.

The cricket star had turned to Twitter to announce his displeasure at the news, which was later reverted, saying the poet should be paid accolades by teaching children more about him.

Addressing his tweet to the Minister of Education Shafqat Mahmood, the former captain of the Pakistan cricket team stated: “The best tribute to a legendary visionary like Allama Iqbal is by educating children about him!”

He went on to suggest that educational institutes should commemorate the national poet by holding educational sessions about him to sustain the zest of his vision amongst children.

“Rather than closing schools on his birth anniversary v should have special Iqbal Day education sessions at schools. This is the best possible tribute. @Shafqat_Mahmood,” he stated.


