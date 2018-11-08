Shahid Afridi condemns Sindh govt's decision to close schools on Iqbal Day

Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi condemned on Thursday, the Sindh government’s earlier decision of closing educational institutions upon the birth anniversary of Allama Iqbal.

The cricket star had turned to Twitter to announce his displeasure at the news, which was later reverted, saying the poet should be paid accolades by teaching children more about him.

Addressing his tweet to the Minister of Education Shafqat Mahmood, the former captain of the Pakistan cricket team stated: “The best tribute to a legendary visionary like Allama Iqbal is by educating children about him!”

He went on to suggest that educational institutes should commemorate the national poet by holding educational sessions about him to sustain the zest of his vision amongst children.

“Rather than closing schools on his birth anniversary v should have special Iqbal Day education sessions at schools. This is the best possible tribute. @Shafqat_Mahmood,” he stated.



