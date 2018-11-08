Gunman among several people killed in US bar shooting

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Los Angeles: A gunman who opened fire in a southern California bar and dance hall late Wednesday killing several people is dead, the sheriff´s office said.
Ventura County Sheriff´s Office Sgt Eric Buchow told the CBS affiliate in Los Angeles that there were "multiple fatalities" in the shooting and the gunman was dead inside the crowded venue in the upscale residential suburb of Thousand Oaks.
Los Angeles: A gunman who opened fire in a southern California bar and dance hall late Wednesday killing several people is dead, the sheriff´s office said.
Ventura County Sheriff´s Office Sgt Eric Buchow told the CBS affiliate in Los Angeles that there were "multiple fatalities" in the shooting and the gunman was dead inside the crowded venue in the upscale residential suburb of Thousand Oaks.
Comments