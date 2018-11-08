Thu November 08, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
How angry is PM Khan?

How angry is PM Khan?
What we borrowed and what we built

What we borrowed and what we built
New Zealand beat Pakistan by 47 runs

New Zealand beat Pakistan by 47 runs
Billion Tree Tsunami: Audit finds Rs247.6m financial irregularities in Forest Dept

Billion Tree Tsunami: Audit finds Rs247.6m financial irregularities in Forest Dept
Pakistan Army captain martyred in Mohmand

Pakistan Army captain martyred in Mohmand
China to park $2 bn in reserves and triple its imports from Pakistan

China to park $2 bn in reserves and triple its imports from Pakistan
Agreement gives immunity to TLP leadership’s dangerous remarks

Agreement gives immunity to TLP leadership’s dangerous remarks
Asia Bibi flies out of Pakistan?

Asia Bibi flies out of Pakistan?
Resolution in NA to declare Nov 9 as holiday opposed

Resolution in NA to declare Nov 9 as holiday opposed
Fazl-ul-Rehman announces 'Namoos-e-Risalat Million March' in Karachi on Thursday

Fazl-ul-Rehman announces 'Namoos-e-Risalat Million March' in Karachi on Thursday

Entertainment

Web Desk
November 8, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Robert Pattinson ‘nearly punched’ the director of his new film

The Twilight Saga star, Robert Pattinson, recently spoke with co-star Willem Dafoe for Interview Magazine. While talking about his new film 'The Lighthouse', Pattinson revealed that he came very close to punching the director on set.

Speaking about their fantasy-horror movie 'The Lighthouse' and the ‘harsh’ conditions of the set Pattinson and Dafoe talked about their time on the set.

“That’s the closest I’ve come to punching a director. However much I love Robert [Eggers], there was a point where I did five takes walking across the beach, and after a while I was like, “What the f**** is going on? I feel like you’re just spraying a fire hose in my face.” And he was like, “I am spraying a fire hose in your face," Pattinson said.

“It was like some kind of torture. It definitely creates an interesting energy,” he added.

“It’s funny, because when [Robert Pattinson] and I shot The Lighthouse together, the conditions were so harsh that we hardly talked outside of scenes," Dafoe added.

The two began talking about the nature of the story. Pattinson complimented his co-star by saying that he knew from the start of rehearsal that Dafoe understood the movie better than he did. “I’ll take that as flattery, but I’ll also return it by saying that your approach was fierce," Dafoe responded. “You were a warrior.”

Pattinson said, "With every single movie I've done, I've felt a compulsive need to tell the director on the first day that I have no idea what I'm doing”.

'The Witch' director Robert Eggers’s new horror film 'The Lighthouse' by A24 production will release in 2019.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

Aamir Khan thanks team 'Thugs of Hindostan', hopes fans will enjoy it

Aamir Khan thanks team 'Thugs of Hindostan', hopes fans will enjoy it
Breaking Bad to come out as a film too

Breaking Bad to come out as a film too
When Aamir Khan made fun of Amitabh Bachchan

When Aamir Khan made fun of Amitabh Bachchan
'Say You´ll Be There': Spice Girls superfan hails reunion tour

'Say You´ll Be There': Spice Girls superfan hails reunion tour
Load More load more

Spotlight

Virat Kohli trolled over controversial remarks

Virat Kohli trolled over controversial remarks
Boult hat-trick fuels New Zealand´s win over Pakistan

Boult hat-trick fuels New Zealand´s win over Pakistan
'Say You´ll Be There': Spice Girls superfan hails reunion tour

'Say You´ll Be There': Spice Girls superfan hails reunion tour
Ronaldo scores but Man United stun Juve with two late goals

Ronaldo scores but Man United stun Juve with two late goals

Photos & Videos

Youtube stars Sham Idrees, Froggy got engaged

Youtube stars Sham Idrees, Froggy got engaged
Aamir Khan thanks team 'Thugs of Hindostan', hopes fans will enjoy it

Aamir Khan thanks team 'Thugs of Hindostan', hopes fans will enjoy it
Inside Priyanka Chopra's dreamy 'pyjama party'

Inside Priyanka Chopra's dreamy 'pyjama party'
Didn't make a single friend in One Direction: Zayn Malik

Didn't make a single friend in One Direction: Zayn Malik