Zartaj Gul under criticism for sitting in chair of BMF in-charge seat

Minister of Climatic Change Zartaj Gul came under strict criticism for a picture that went viral over the internet which shows her seated in a chair belonging to the Border Military Force (BMF) in-charge.

While visiting a tribal region Ronghan, the minister was offered to be seated as per the tradition followed by the residents, cleared the tribal area’s political agent Ejaz Khaliqui.

Clearing her stance on the issue, Zartaj Gul on Wednesday, addressed the mater in a video stating that she had been invited by the BMF check-post officials to help them resolve the issues faced by them.

She further added that she would not have shared the picture if there was something wrong in it.