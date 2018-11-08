Boult hat-trick fuels New Zealand´s win over Pakistan

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ABU DHABI: Trent Boult became the third New Zealand bowler to claim a one-day international hat-trick as his side defeated Pakistan by 47 runs in the first match in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.
Pace spearhead Boult reduced Pakistan to 8 for 3 in their chase of 267 after he dismissed Fakhar Zaman (one), Babar Azam (nought) and Mohammad Hafeez (nought) in the third over.
He finished with figures of 3 for 54 as Pakistan were bowled out for 219 in 47.2 overs.
"It´s nice to be back out there and get the win for the boys," said Boult, who missed the 3-0 loss in the preceding Twenty20 series due to the birth of his child.
"I think the new ball is a key part of the game and we know what early wickets can do to chasing totals.
"The hat-trick ball I was just trying to make him play and to slide one onto the pads is a great feeling."
