Wed November 07, 2018
Sports

AFP
November 8, 2018

Boult hat-trick fuels New Zealand´s win over Pakistan

ABU DHABI: Trent Boult became the third New Zealand bowler to claim a one-day international hat-trick as his side defeated Pakistan by 47 runs in the first match in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

Pace spearhead Boult reduced Pakistan to 8 for 3 in their chase of 267 after he dismissed Fakhar Zaman (one), Babar Azam (nought) and Mohammad Hafeez (nought) in the third over.

He finished with figures of 3 for 54 as Pakistan were bowled out for 219 in 47.2 overs.

"It´s nice to be back out there and get the win for the boys," said Boult, who missed the 3-0 loss in the preceding Twenty20 series due to the birth of his child.

"I think the new ball is a key part of the game and we know what early wickets can do to chasing totals.

"The hat-trick ball I was just trying to make him play and to slide one onto the pads is a great feeling."

Latest News

Boult hat-trick fuels New Zealand´s win over Pakistan

