Wed November 07, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
November 7, 2018

Aamir Khan thanks team 'Thugs of Hindostan', hopes fans will enjoy it

MUMBAI: As the time for 'Thugs of Hindostan' to release come closer, Bollywood’s Mr. Perfectionist has thanked the team who shared the wonderful journey with him for the film.

Hours before the release of the film, Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan took to Twitter saying, "Guys, I want to thank all of you for a wonderful journey. A journey which has been so special and memorable for me."

"Tomorrow our film releases. We have no idea how successful it will be, but irrespective of the fate of the film, I want to thank you all for a very fulfilling two years. I think we can all be satisfied that we have given our best," he continued.

To the audience, Aamir Khan said, "We have made the film with a lot of love and efforts, and hope you enjoy it."

He also wished everyone a very happy Diwali.

This year's big release for India's Diwali festival, the seafaring song-and-dance fest with superstars Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan cost $42 million, making it the most expensive movie to date in the Hindi-language industry.

Star-studded film sails into cinemas on Thursday. 

