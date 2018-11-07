Midterm election a 'big day' for Republicans: Trump

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Washington -US President Donald Trump on Wednesday hailed a "big day" for Republicans after his party lost the House of Representatives in the US midterm elections but increased their majority in the Senate.
"It was a big day yesterday, an incredible day," Trump told a news conference at the White House.
"And last night... the Republican Party defied history to expand our Senate majority while significantly beating expectations in the House."
