Wed November 07, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Data of major Pakistani banks hacked: FIA official

Data of major Pakistani banks hacked: FIA official
Thugs of Hindostan: Here is the dance move Katrina Kaif says was 'a bit' tough to do

Thugs of Hindostan: Here is the dance move Katrina Kaif says was 'a bit' tough to do
Iqbal Day: Holiday or no holiday?

Iqbal Day: Holiday or no holiday?

How angry is PM Khan?

How angry is PM Khan?
Thank you Pakistan for 'fantastic' response, British HC on airlifting Sikh pilgrims

Thank you Pakistan for 'fantastic' response, British HC on airlifting Sikh pilgrims
What we borrowed and what we built

What we borrowed and what we built
Pakistan vs New Zealand 1st ODI: Live cricket score

Pakistan vs New Zealand 1st ODI: Live cricket score
Wife blames ex-husband for involvement in London arson attack, cyber crimes

Wife blames ex-husband for involvement in London arson attack, cyber crimes
Alice Wells in Pakistan for crucial talks

Alice Wells in Pakistan for crucial talks
Pakistan asks Youtube, Whatsapp to follow Twitter, Facebook to combat fake news

Pakistan asks Youtube, Whatsapp to follow Twitter, Facebook to combat fake news

World

AFP
November 7, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Midterm election a 'big day' for Republicans: Trump

Washington -US President Donald Trump on Wednesday hailed a "big day" for Republicans after his party lost the House of Representatives in the US midterm elections but increased their majority in the Senate.

"It was a big day yesterday, an incredible day," Trump told a news conference at the White House.

"And last night... the Republican Party defied history to expand our Senate majority while significantly beating expectations in the House."

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From World

India's 'New Gandhi' to lead walk for peace from New Delhi to Geneva

India's 'New Gandhi' to lead walk for peace from New Delhi to Geneva
Bleak teenage tale wins France´s top book prize

Bleak teenage tale wins France´s top book prize
Hindu groups in India protest Christian event

Hindu groups in India protest Christian event
'For the dog, it´s a game: sniffing out truffles in Italy

'For the dog, it´s a game: sniffing out truffles in Italy
Load More load more

Spotlight

Don’t live in India if you love batsmen from other countries: Virat Kohli

Don’t live in India if you love batsmen from other countries: Virat Kohli

Egyptian king or dwarf? Salah statue mocked online

Egyptian king or dwarf? Salah statue mocked online
'Say You´ll Be There': Spice Girls superfan hails reunion tour

'Say You´ll Be There': Spice Girls superfan hails reunion tour
Netflix to boost production of European series

Netflix to boost production of European series

Photos & Videos

Youtube stars Sham Idrees, Froggy got engaged

Youtube stars Sham Idrees, Froggy got engaged
Bollywood swashbuckler battles the British

Bollywood swashbuckler battles the British
Inside Priyanka Chopra's dreamy 'pyjama party'

Inside Priyanka Chopra's dreamy 'pyjama party'
Didn't make a single friend in One Direction: Zayn Malik

Didn't make a single friend in One Direction: Zayn Malik