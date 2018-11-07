Breaking Bad to come out as a film too

The Breaking Bad franchise is going to break its five-year hiatus as filmmaker Vince Gilligan is working on its feature film after the series ended in 2013.

With this one in the making, Gilligan will pen the script, executive produce and possibly direct as well, which is expected to be filmed in New Mexico.

The movie comes after Gilligan’s three-year association with Sony TV which he has extended with a $50 million deal in July, despite a Netflix offer in hand, the Hollywood Reporter reported.

The movie will also have producing-alums Mark Johnson and Melissa Bernstein from the AMC original series as well as the spinoff ‘Better Call Saul’ on its plate.

Breaking Bad, which was set and filmed in Albuquerque, starred Bryan Cranston as Walter H. White, a high school chemistry teacher who is diagnosed with lung cancer and who teams up with Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) to produce and sell methamphetamine.

The Hollywood Reporter has stated that it is “unclear” if the two-hour movie will kick off with a theatrical release or is intended to go directly on TV. However, Breaking Bad studio Sony Pictures Television is yet to make a comment on it.