Wed November 07, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
November 7, 2018

When Aamir Khan made fun of Amitabh Bachchan

As the time for Thugs of Hindostan to release come closer, Bollywood’s Mr. Perfectionist shared some interesting stories about his co-star Mr. Bachchan during a talk with some journalists at his house in Mumbai.

The actor revealed that he took tips from Shahrukh Khan to learn about how to act in front of Amitabh Bachchan.

Sharing that he used to laugh at Amitabh’s picture as a kid he said, “I remember as a kid, a film magazine carried a double spread page filled with passport size photos of people who wanted to become actors. Once me and my siblings, along with the servants, opened the page and laughed at all the pictures. We were like, ‘yeh hero banenge’. And you guys won’t believe, one of the photos was of Amitabh Bachchan. I clearly remember that we made fun of his photograph the most.”

Khan continues to clarify that, “These passport size pictures anyways look a little bad. And as Amit ji started climbing the ladders of success, we would discuss how we made fun of him.”

Aamir also shared Amitabh Bachchan’s response on this story saying, “Once on the shoot, I shared the story with sir. He was most amused and laughed at it.”

Talking about his experience working with Shahenshah of Bollywood, Khan said, “It was really amazing. We had planned on working together twice before but it didn’t work out. I was very excited and nervous about working with him. Amit ji is a very warm and generous person. He makes you comfortable and is very easy to work with. He is so well behaved that you don’t feel intimidated. However, he has got a very dry sense of humour. You don’t know whether he is joking or not. It takes time to understand that.”

When asked that if the reason to work in this movie was only Mr. Bachchan, the actor denied and said, “No, that’s not how I work. I have to be attached to the script first. My character and dialogues were great. Everything was very detailed and well-written, so I had to take it up.”

Aamir further shared the feedback he received from Big B on this movie. “He recently watched the film and called me. We spoke for close to 30 minutes. He shared that according to him, it was my best performance. Amit ji really liked my accent and he said that I had the perfect pitch. He also told me that he would see the film, again and again, only to see my performance. I must admit, I was truly thrilled hearing it,” added the actor.

Thugs of Hindostan will release on November 8 also starring Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh among many others.

