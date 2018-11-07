Faisal Vawda, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi trade barbs over water theft claims

Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda got into a heated debate with former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on water crisis during National Assembly session on Wednesday.



Discussing the issue of water shortage in Sindh raised by Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leaders, Faisal Vawda accused the former government of stealing Sindh’s share of water.

Taking to the floor, Vawda claimed, “The previous government led by Nawaz had stolen water from Sindh.

Nawaz robbed another province of its rights, he said.

Providing the details of his findings, he added, “Verbal orders were issued to shut down water telemeters and the supply of water to the province was being measured manually.”

Explaining the status, he said, "The province was being supplied water 58 per cent less than what was required. Of this percentage, 44 per cent was stolen and the rest were losses,"

"If I have to, then I will request other provinces to be more generous in providing water to Sindh." he further added.

To resolve the issue, he said, "I will walk shoulder to shoulder with the Sindh government on the water issue,"

PML-N leader, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi then responded, “The federal minister’s allegations that water was stolen from Sindh and Balochistan for Punjab are serious. A parliamentary committee should be formed to probe into the allegations."

Vawda then said, “I did not mention the name of Punjab and there is no need for a parliamentary committee. I will present a report on this in the House myself.”

"They [PML-N govt] stole massively from every department," Vawda further insisted.

Abbasi replied, “If you will level allegations then start the investigations from me. If you call us thieves, then I will call you and your father a thief."

Faisal Vawda’s response was, “If Abbasi calls me and my father a thief then that is his upbringing.”