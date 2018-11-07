Wed November 07, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
November 7, 2018

Pervez Khattak to head parliamentary panel formed to probe poll rigging

Defence Minister Pervez Khattak has been appointed as head of a parliamentary committee tasked with investigating claims of rigging in the Jul 25 general election.

The former chief minister was elected unopposed by the committee, which was formed after opposition groups called for a parliamentary probe into the alleged vote fraud.

The committee also agreed on the constitution of a 10-member sub-committee to draft terms of reference, with five members each from treasury and opposition benches.

The 30-member parliamentary committee to probe alleged rigging was announced by the government on October 15.

The committee will review allegations of irregularities in the general election and will present recommendations for ensuring further transparency in the election process.

The committee includes 15 lawmakers each from the government and opposition parties.

Pervez Khattak, Shafqat Mehmood, Shireen Mazari, Fawad Chaudhry, Tariq Bashir Cheema, Azam Swati and Amir Dogar have been included in the parliamentary committee.

Khalid Magsi, Akhtar Mengal, Ameenul Haq and Ghous Bakhsh Mehr will also be part of the committee.

From opposition, Ayaz Sadiq, Rana Tanveer, Ahsan Iqbal, Murtaza Javed Abbasi, Rana Sanaullah, Raja Pervez Ashraf, Khursheed Shah, Naveed Qamar and Ameer Haider Hoti have been included in the committee.

The committee also included Maulana Abdul Wasay, Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, Mohammad Ali Saif, Sarfraz Bugti, Nauman Wazir, Hidayatullah, Javed Abbasi, Asad Junejo, Usman Kakar and Rehman Malik.

