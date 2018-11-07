Don’t live in India if you love batsmen from other countries: Virat Kohli

While promoting his newly launched app, Virat Kohli was responding to his fans opinions about him and answering to one user he says this, “those who prefer English and Australian batsmen should not live in India.”



The Indian Cricketer was reading out mean tweets and Instagram messages send by his fans in a video released on his new app called ‘Virat Kohli Official App’, which gives the opportunity to his fans to develop a better connection with the star.

Kohli gets offended when he read this comment directed at him stating, “Over-rated batsman and personally I see nothing special in his batting. I enjoy watching English and Australian batsmen more than these Indians,”

In response to the user, Kohli said, “Okay, I don’t think you should live in India then… you should go and live somewhere else, no? Why are you living in our country and loving other countries? I don’t mind you not liking me but I don’t think you should live in our country and like other things. Get your priorities right.”

In a recent ODI series Virat Kohli breaks Sachin Tendulkar’s record and became the fastest batsman to complete 10,000 runs in 50 over format match.