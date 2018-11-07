Wed November 07, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Data of major Pakistani banks hacked: FIA official

Data of major Pakistani banks hacked: FIA official
Thugs of Hindostan: Here is the dance move Katrina Kaif says was 'a bit' tough to do

Thugs of Hindostan: Here is the dance move Katrina Kaif says was 'a bit' tough to do
Iqbal Day: Holiday or no holiday?

Iqbal Day: Holiday or no holiday?

Thank you Pakistan for 'fantastic' response, British HC on airlifting Sikh pilgrims

Thank you Pakistan for 'fantastic' response, British HC on airlifting Sikh pilgrims
Wife blames ex-husband for involvement in London arson attack, cyber crimes

Wife blames ex-husband for involvement in London arson attack, cyber crimes
How angry is PM Khan?

How angry is PM Khan?
Alice Wells in Pakistan for crucial talks

Alice Wells in Pakistan for crucial talks
Pakistan asks Youtube, Whatsapp to follow Twitter, Facebook to combat fake news

Pakistan asks Youtube, Whatsapp to follow Twitter, Facebook to combat fake news

First NSC meeting under PM Imran Khan today

First NSC meeting under PM Imran Khan today
What we borrowed and what we built

What we borrowed and what we built

Pakistan

AFP
November 7, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Pakistan, Afghanistan discuss ways to ensure dignified return of Afghan nationals

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Afghanistan on Wednesday deliberated on the ways to enhance mutual cooperationfor a dignified, gradual, time-bound and complete return of the Afghan nationals to their country.

The deliberations were held during the second meeting of the Refugee Working Group (WG) under the Afghanistan-Pakistan Action Plan for Peace and Stability (APAPPS) here at the Ministry of SAFRON.

The First meeting was held during the visit of Foreign Secretary Ms.

Tehmina Janjua to Kabul on July 22, 2018 for the inaugural session of APAPPS, a press release issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs here said.

The Afghan delegation was headed by Deputy Minister for Afghan Ministry of Refugee Affairs, Dr. Alema. Mohammad Aslam, Secretary SAFRON led the Pakistan side in the meeting, which discussed matters related to Afghan refugees and other Afghan nationals illegally residing in Pakistan.

It was also decided to observe the agreed timelines and procedures for repatriation of various categories of these persons to Afghanistan.

During the meeting, the two sides signed a standard operating procedure (SOP) for streamlining the working of the group among the two concerned Ministries on a regular basis, in future.

APAPPS WGs work on the principle of direct, regular contact among relevant Ministries in both countries, under the umbrella of the politico-diplomatic WG co-chaired by the two Ministries of Foreign Affairs.

Highlighting the importance of the APAPPS for furthering bilateral relations, the two sides agreed to optimally utilize the forum to deepen engagement, communication and understanding for early return and resettlement of Afghan refugees and to promote cooperation under various Working Groups of the framework.

Next meeting of the APAPPS Working Group on Refugees will be held in Kabul at a mutually convenient date.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Yemen Ambassador meets PM Imran, discusses regional situation

Yemen Ambassador meets PM Imran, discusses regional situation
Asia Bibi still in Multan jail one week after acquittal

Asia Bibi still in Multan jail one week after acquittal
PHC summons PM Imran Khan in nomination papers declaration case

PHC summons PM Imran Khan in nomination papers declaration case
Pakistan gets a boost of confidence but IMF bailout still on the cards

Pakistan gets a boost of confidence but IMF bailout still on the cards
Load More load more

Spotlight

Wish to go to sleep and wake up refreshed like normal people: Jemima on insomnia

Wish to go to sleep and wake up refreshed like normal people: Jemima on insomnia

Inside Priyanka Chopra's dreamy 'pyjama party'

Inside Priyanka Chopra's dreamy 'pyjama party'
Bollywood swashbuckler battles the British

Bollywood swashbuckler battles the British
Didn't make a single friend in One Direction: Zayn Malik

Didn't make a single friend in One Direction: Zayn Malik

Photos & Videos

Bollywood swashbuckler battles the British

Bollywood swashbuckler battles the British
Inside Priyanka Chopra's dreamy 'pyjama party'

Inside Priyanka Chopra's dreamy 'pyjama party'
Didn't make a single friend in One Direction: Zayn Malik

Didn't make a single friend in One Direction: Zayn Malik

5 lesser known facts about Fatima Ali, Pakistani-American chef battling cancer

5 lesser known facts about Fatima Ali, Pakistani-American chef battling cancer