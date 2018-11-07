Pakistan, Afghanistan discuss ways to ensure dignified return of Afghan nationals

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Afghanistan on Wednesday deliberated on the ways to enhance mutual cooperationfor a dignified, gradual, time-bound and complete return of the Afghan nationals to their country.



The deliberations were held during the second meeting of the Refugee Working Group (WG) under the Afghanistan-Pakistan Action Plan for Peace and Stability (APAPPS) here at the Ministry of SAFRON.

The First meeting was held during the visit of Foreign Secretary Ms.

Tehmina Janjua to Kabul on July 22, 2018 for the inaugural session of APAPPS, a press release issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs here said.

The Afghan delegation was headed by Deputy Minister for Afghan Ministry of Refugee Affairs, Dr. Alema. Mohammad Aslam, Secretary SAFRON led the Pakistan side in the meeting, which discussed matters related to Afghan refugees and other Afghan nationals illegally residing in Pakistan.

It was also decided to observe the agreed timelines and procedures for repatriation of various categories of these persons to Afghanistan.

During the meeting, the two sides signed a standard operating procedure (SOP) for streamlining the working of the group among the two concerned Ministries on a regular basis, in future.

APAPPS WGs work on the principle of direct, regular contact among relevant Ministries in both countries, under the umbrella of the politico-diplomatic WG co-chaired by the two Ministries of Foreign Affairs.

Highlighting the importance of the APAPPS for furthering bilateral relations, the two sides agreed to optimally utilize the forum to deepen engagement, communication and understanding for early return and resettlement of Afghan refugees and to promote cooperation under various Working Groups of the framework.

Next meeting of the APAPPS Working Group on Refugees will be held in Kabul at a mutually convenient date.