Wed November 07, 2018
AFP
November 7, 2018

Trump calls midterm elections 'tremendous success'

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump called Tuesday´s midterm congressional elections a "tremendous success," despite his Republican Party losing control of the House of Representatives.

The Republicans held on to the Senate and narrowly survived a number of big individual races, including in Florida. 

The Democrats now control the lower house for the first time in eight years.

"Tremendous success tonight," the president tweeted. "Thank you to all!"


